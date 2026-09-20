Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding four rushes for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

There had been buzz surrounding Mayfield getting to face the team that drafted him first overall in 2018, but the veteran signal-caller couldn't deliver a revenge victory. Mayfield looked surprisingly out of sorts most of the afternoon against a Browns defense that had been dominated by the Jaguars in Week 1, and after an extensive weather delay, he went just 1-for-4 for six yards once play resumed with the Buccaneers at Cleveland's 28-yard line and needing a touchdown. Mayfield added another turnover on his late first-quarter interception as well, putting him firmly in the spotlight heading into a Week 3 home matchup against an aggressive Vikings defense next Sunday.