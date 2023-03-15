Mayfield agreed Wednesday with the Buccaneers on a one-year contract with a maximum value of $8.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The initial reports don't specify the base value, guarantees or incentives in the deal, but whatever the case, Mayfield is expected to have a chance to compete for the starting job given Tampa Bay's lack of cap space and premium draft picks. The other candidate for that role, as of now, is 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask, who has nine career pass attempts to his name. Mayfield played somewhat better for the Rams late last season after struggling in Carolina during the first half of the campaign, but there's a large body of evidence suggesting he's no better than a bottom-end starter or high-end backup. The soon-to-be 28-year-old at least will have talented pass catchers in Tampa, unless the Bucs end up moving Chris Godwin or Mike Evans.