Mayfield completed each of his six pass attempts for 43 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.

Mayfield and the first-team offense dispatched of Baltimore's second-string offense, with Chris Godwin catching four passes for 30 yards and a TD before he and Mayfield were pulled from the game. Those two and Mike Evans will form the core of Tampa's passing attack heading into a Week 1 matchup at Minnesota.