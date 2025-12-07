Mayfield completed 14 of 30 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding six rushes for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Mayfield's final line underscores the type of afternoon it was for the normally efficient veteran signal-caller, who surprisingly struggled to a 44.9 QBR in a game where the Buccaneers were heavily favored. Mayfield connected with Bucky Irving for a 24-yard touchdown pass just before the midway point of the first quarter, but his one interception on a deep pass to Kameron Johnson early in the third quarter led to a Saints touchdown. Mayfield could get Mike Evans (IR, collarbone) back for a Week 15 home matchup against the Falcons on Thursday night to help the quarterback bounce back from his lowest passing yardage total in a non-injury-shortened game this season.