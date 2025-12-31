Mayfield (right shoulder/knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

One day removed from being limited at Tuesday's walkthrough due to right shoulder and knee injuries, Mayfield had no on-field restrictions. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard confirmed as much Wednesday, telling Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Mayfield is "ready to roll." Mayfield thus is set to lead a Tampa Bay team that needs a win against the Panthers on Saturday, combined with a Falcons loss or tie Sunday versus the Saints, to lock down the No. 4 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs.