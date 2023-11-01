Mayfield (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Mayfield told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site on Wednesday that he initially banged up his left knee Week 4 at New Orleans and aggravated the injury Week 7 against the Falcons. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Mayfield is dealing with a contusion, but the quarterback relayed that it's feeling better by the day, and he intends to play through it. Mayfield's activity level to begin Week 9 prep indicates that he's good to go for Sunday's visit to the Texans.