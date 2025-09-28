Mayfield completed 22 of 40 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Mayfield had only managed to throw in Friday's practice this past week due to a biceps issue, and the combination of that injury and a sticky Eagles secondary led to the veteran signal-caller's second-lowest yardage completion percentage of the season (55.0 percent). Ironically, he also mustered his best passing yardage total yet in 2025, thanks in large part to 77- and 72-yard touchdown passes to Emeka Egbuka and Bucky Irving, respectively. Mayfield also had a pair of gutsy runs, and considering he was playing without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin was making his season debut, his numbers have to be considered encouraging. Mayfield will aim to get the Bucs right back in the win column during a tough Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday afternoon.