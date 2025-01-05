Mayfield completed 21 of 32 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed nine times for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Mayfield's solid but ordinary numbers tell the tale of a game where he had to work for everything he achieved against a feisty Saints defense. The veteran signal-caller also had to frequently take matters in his own hands, leading to a season high in rushing yards. Mayfield extended his streak of games with multiple touchdowns to five by connecting with Payne Durham (six yards) and Jalen McMillan (32 yards) for second-half scoring tosses, and he was able to get Mike Evans the final five yards he needed to get to the 1,000-yard mark for the season on the last play of the contest. Having helped usher Tampa Bay to the NFC South crown, Mayfield will now turn his attention to a to-be-determined matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend.