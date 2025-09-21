Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets. He added 44 rushing yards on four carries.

Five Chase McLaughlin field goals and a 55-yard Jamel Dean INT return for a TD accounted for most of Tampa Bay's scoring on the afternoon, but Mayfield did hit Mike Evans for a five-yard strike in the second quarter, giving him a 6:0 TD:INT to begin the season. Evans left the game with a hamstring injury late in the contest, but Chris Godwin (ankle) could be ready to return next week and rookie Emeka Egbuka has already made a significant impact through his first three NFL game, so Mayfield should still have dangerous downfield options available if his veteran No. 1 wideout is sidelined for a Week 4 tilt against the Eagles.