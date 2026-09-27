Mayfield left the field accompanied by training staff in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings after sustaining an apparent hand injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

To add insult to injury, Mayfield was intercepted on a fourth-down pass in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter on the play during which he sustained the injury. He stayed down after the play and eventually got up holding his right thumb. Rookie backup Jalon Daniels replaced Mayfield on the following drive, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Mayfield threw for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding six rushing yards prior to the injury.