Mayfield (ankle/ribs) is slated to play in Monday's wild-card game against the Eagles, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of limping around the Buccaneers' Week 18 win at Carolina, Mayfield managed a pair of limited practices Friday and Saturday due to ankle and rib injuries before being listed as questionable for the team's playoff opener. No matter, he appears as if he'll be available to direct Tampa Bay's offense Monday, which will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.