Mayfield (foot/right thumb) is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield, who has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his foot that had him in a walking boot for several days, per the report, was limited in practice Thursday and Friday before approaching the contest listed as questionable. Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix previously reported that the QB will wear a special orthotic and new cleats to stabilize his foot as he plays through the injury Sunday, with Jalon Daniels om hand in the event that he suffers an in-game setback. Officially confirmation on Mayfield's Week 11 status is set to arrive once inactives are posted ahead of Tamps Bay's 1:00 pm ET kickoff.