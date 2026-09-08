Mayfield and the Buccaneers agreed Tuesday on a three-year, $165 million contract extension, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN report.

Though Mayfield's self-imposed deadline of the start of training camp for signing a new contract came and went without him coming to terms with the Buccaneers, the two sides revisited extension talks less than a week before the start of the regular season and were able to find common ground on a deal. With the new deal in place, the Buccaneers will avoid losing Mayfield in free agency next offseason and keep him on their books through 2029. Mayfield's first three seasons in Tampa Bay have been a resounding success, with the quarterback averaging 31.6 touchdown passes per season and having led the team to two playoff appearances.