Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushing yards and another score on three carries in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
The veteran signal-caller salvaged an otherwise particularly quiet day with his trio of touchdowns, with the final one, an 11-yard connection with Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining, proving to be the difference in the contest. Mayfield had a rare day of missed connections with top target Mike Evans, with the star receiver converting only one of his six targets into catches. Nevertheless, Mayfield worked around the struggles with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White and a one-yard scoring run on the first play of the second quarter. Mayfield now has multiple touchdown passes in five of the last seven games heading into a Week 15 road battle versus the Packers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Quiet in win over Carolina•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Listed as full Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Optimism for Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Encouraging MRI results•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Works through ankle injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Stifled by Niners•