Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushing yards and another score on three carries in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran signal-caller salvaged an otherwise particularly quiet day with his trio of touchdowns, with the final one, an 11-yard connection with Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining, proving to be the difference in the contest. Mayfield had a rare day of missed connections with top target Mike Evans, with the star receiver converting only one of his six targets into catches. Nevertheless, Mayfield worked around the struggles with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White and a one-yard scoring run on the first play of the second quarter. Mayfield now has multiple touchdown passes in five of the last seven games heading into a Week 15 road battle versus the Packers.