Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added eight carries for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Officially beginning his tenure as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, Mayfield displayed impressive poise during a mistake-free performance in a tough road environment. The 2018 first overall pick unsurprisingly leaned on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin the most, with 11 of his completions, 117 yards and one of his touchdowns ending up in the hands of the duo. Mayfield connected with seven different targets overall, and in addition to his impressive 28-yard scoring toss to Evans just before halftime, he also hit rookie Trey Palmer for a seven-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. With a solid debut under his belt, Mayfield will look to build on it in his Week 2 home debut against the Bears.