Mayfield's All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This means that Wirfs will miss at least the first four games of the season. Those games include a big division game at Atlanta on the road in Week 1, a tough road game at Houston in Week 2 and a Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. With Mayfield was already a regression candidate following a career year and the departure of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, this news is a significant setback as well.