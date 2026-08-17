Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Likely to play in second preseason game

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Chiefs, Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay reports.

Mayfield sat out the Buccaneers' preseason opener versus the Jets last week, but he was able to get in plenty of competitive reps during a pair of joint practices between the two teams leading up to the exhibition. He looks set to make his preseason debut this weekend, though Bowles didn't disclose how long he expects Mayfield to remain in the contest. Mayfield could be working with a depleted receiver group Saturday, as Bowles labeled Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) as day-to-day after both wideouts remained sidelined for Monday's practice.