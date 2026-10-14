Mayfield (thumb) "might do some stuff in practice this week" but appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Steelers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After dislocating his right thumb late in a Sept. 27 loss to the Vikings, Mayfield was given a rough recovery timeline of 3-to-6 weeks. The veteran quarterback recently transitioned to a smaller splint for his thumb, which the Buccaneers hope will allow him to resume gripping and throwing the football this week. While Mayfield might have an outside chance at suiting up Sunday if he ends up returning to practice within the next day or two and is able to throw without any limitations, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels still appears to be trending toward a third consecutive start at this stage of the week.