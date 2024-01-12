Mayfield (ankle/ribs) was limited at Friday's practice.

Mayfield clearly was banged up but continued to play through the pain during this past Sunday's 9-0 win at Carolina, logging all 65 snaps on offense in the process. Upon the Buccaneers posting their first practice report of the week Thursday, he was listed as a non-participant due to ankle and rib injuries. One day later, though, Mayfield mixed back into some drills, seemingly putting him on a path to be available in the wild-card round. Saturday's injury report will reveal whether or not he heads into Monday's game versus the Eagles with a designation or cleared to suit up.