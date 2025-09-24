Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayfield was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right biceps injury.
It's not ideal that the injury is to his throwing arm, but Mayfield's ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track to play Sunday against the Eagles. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) isn't expected to play, but Chris Godwin (ankle) is closing in on his 2025 debut after upgrading to full practice participation Wednesday.
