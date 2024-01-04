Mayfield (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

In the wake of this past Sunday's loss to the Saints, coach Todd Bowles revealed Monday that Mayfield was tending to sore ribs, but he also expected the quarterback to "be fine by Sunday," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers didn't hold practice Wednesday, but if they had, Mayfield wouldn't have mixed into any drills. After returning to the field Thursday, he was described by offensive coordinator Dave Canales as looking "functional" and also "ripped some throws" downfield, per Scott Smith of the team's official site. In the end, Mayfield appears as if he'll be available for Sunday's contest at Carolina, but his status will continue to be monitored to ensure he's out there this weekend.