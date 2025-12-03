Mayfield (left shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Mayfield didn't play after halftime of a Week 12 loss at the Rams due to what eventually was diagnosed as an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He was able to play through it this past Sunday against the Cardinals, completing 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and turning six carries into 27 yards. The Buccaneers listed all of RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) and WRs Mike Evans (collarbone, IR), Chris Godwin (fibula) and Jalen McMillan (neck, IR) as limited Wednesday, so the overall situation bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of who Mayfield will be throwing to Sunday versus the Saints, assuming he's active himself.