On the Buccaneers' initial unofficial depth chart, Mayfield and Kyle Trask are listed together in the QB1 slot.

The listing offers confirmation that the two players are competing for the team's top QB spot ahead of Week 1. With that in mind, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site notes via coach Todd Bowles that whichever of the two signal-callers starts Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, the other one will get the nod in the team's second exhibition game and get an equal amount of playing time.