Mayfield (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Mayfield injured his ankle near the end of the Buccaneers' opening possession this past Sunday at Indianapolis, missing two snaps in the process. He was able to play with the ankle heavily taped thereafter on his way to 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20-for-30 passing, three carries for 14 yards and two fumbles (one lost). On Monday, an MRI on Mayfield's ankle was returned negative, and as of Wednesday, coach Todd Bowles told Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site that the quarterback felt much better and was in line to suit up Sunday against the Panthers. With a full listing on the team's first Week 13 practice report, Mayfield appears on pace to do exactly that, but it wouldn't surprise if he endures some on-field restrictions before week's end to manage the issue.