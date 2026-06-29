Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Looking for middle ground on deal

Mayfield reiterated Saturday to Steve McGehee of KWTV that he wants to remain in Tampa Bay on an extension, but the quarterback added that there is still work to be done to reach a middle ground in negotiations.

"I would love to be there," Mayfield said of Tampa Bay. "I think both sides want to get it done. Now it's a matter of finding that middle ground and what makes both sides happy." Mayfield previously said that he wants a new deal before training camp opens July 27. The two sides reportedly weren't close to a deal earlier in June, and Mayfield didn't provide an update on the progress, though he made it clear that he hopes to remain with the Buccaneers long-term.