Mayfield's availability for next Sunday's game against the Lions is in question due to an injury he sustained to his foot and ankle area during the Buccaneers' Week 9 loss to the Bears, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While Tampa Bay has been on bye for Week 10, Mayfield has been in and out of a walking boot in recent days in an attempt to rehab the injury, per Garafolo. Though the injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern and a stint on injured reserve isn't in consideration, Mayfield could still be at risk of missing his fourth game of the season in Week 11, after he was sidelined from Weeks 4 through 6 due to a dislocated right thumb. Mayfield has struggled since returning from that injury, completing 25 of 46 pass attempts (54.3 percent) for 307 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while the Buccaneers have embraced a run-heavy attack.