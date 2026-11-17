The Buccaneers appear to be preparing for the possibility of Mayfield (foot) being sidelined for Sunday's game against the Lions, after the team signed Cooper Rush to the practice squad and signed Easton Stick to the 53-man roster Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield sustained a foot sprain when he was sacked during the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' Week 9 loss to the Bears, and he doesn't appear to have made a full recovery from the injury coming out of a Week 10 bye. After Mayfield was reportedly in and out of a walking boot throughout the bye week, the Buccaneers opted to make a couple of transactions Monday to stabilize their quarterback room. The Buccaneers will likely wait and see how Mayfield progresses during the week before making a call on his status for Sunday, but if he's unable to take any reps with the first-team offense during practice, Jalon Daniels would be in line to start in Detroit. Daniels previously went 1-2 as a starter while Mayfield was sidelined from Weeks 4 through 6 due to a dislocated right thumb.