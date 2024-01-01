Mayfield completed 22 of 33 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Mayfield did manage to clear the 300-yard mark for the second time in the last three games and threw for multiple touchdowns for the fourth consecutive contest as well, but those were largely empty numbers. The Buccaneers struggled on offense for most of the day until late, when Mayfield connected with Trey Palmer on a 22-yard touchdown pass just before the midway point of the fourth quarter. Mayfield also managed to hit Chris Godwin for a 47-yard scoring strike with 1:37 remaining, but the Saints recovered the ensuing onside kick. The veteran signal-caller will look to rebound in Week 18 against the Panthers that sets up as a win-and-in scenario for Tampa Bay.