Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three carries for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Mayfield was in danger of a second straight sub-200-yard performance to open the season, but the veteran signal-caller came alive on Tampa Bay's game-winning drive. Mayfield took the Bucs a total of 80 yards on 11 plays in just over two minutes, completing seven of nine passes while adding a 15-yard scramble before Rachaad White capped off the march with a two-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Mayfield also connected with Emeka Egbuka on a 15-yard scoring pass for the rookie's third touchdown over the first two games. Despite completing just 60.0 percent of his passes through the first pair of contests, Mayfield will also take a sparkling 5:0 TD:INT into a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.