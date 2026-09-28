Mayfield underwent an MRI on his dislocated right thumb Monday that revealed no fracture, tendon or ligament damage, but the quarterback is still expected to miss time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield is scheduled to get a second opinion on his thumb, so the Buccaneers may not provide a formal timeline for his recovery until he meets with another specialist. That being said, the dislocated thumb on his throwing hand will inhibit Mayfield's ability to grip the football, so the Buccaneers are expected to hold him out for at least their Week 4 game. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels came on in relief of Mayfield late in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings and looks on track to make his first NFL start this weekend at home against the Packers.