Mayfield (thumb) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' first Week 11 injury report Wednesday.

Mayfield suffered a right thumb injury during the tail end of this past Sunday's win against the Titans. On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Bucs' training staff checked out the appendage and ruled that Mayfield wouldn't miss any practice reps this week. Just two days later, that has come to pass, meaning Mayfield is good to go for a Week 11 road matchup with the 49ers, whose defense ranks 15th against the pass (221.4 yards per game).