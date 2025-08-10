Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Not playing in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayfield isn't participating in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Baker is among a group of healthy Buccaneers starters who aren't playing, including fellow offensive standouts Bucky Irving and Mike Evans. Kyle Trask is getting a chance to lead Tampa Bay's offense early in the contest. Teddy Bridgewater and/or rookie Connor Bazelak should get a look behind center late in the game.
