Mayfield isn't participating in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Baker is among a group of healthy Buccaneers starters who aren't playing, including fellow offensive standouts Bucky Irving and Mike Evans. Kyle Trask is getting a chance to lead Tampa Bay's offense early in the contest. Teddy Bridgewater and/or rookie Connor Bazelak should get a look behind center late in the game.