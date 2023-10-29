Mayfield has been tending to a left knee contusion, but he plans to play through the injury in the Buccaneers' next game Nov. 5 versus the Texans in Week 9, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The knee issue has presented some discomfort for Mayfield, but it didn't stop him from starting on a short week and completing 25 of 42 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns while adding 19 yards on three carries this past Thursday in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills. The Buccaneers still elected to send Mayfield in for an MRI, but with those tests revealing nothing concerning, the veteran signal-caller doesn't appear in danger of missing any time. With 10 days between their Week 8 and Week 9 game, the Buccaneers are hopeful the mini-bye week will allow Mayfield to heal up a bit and head into the matchup with Houston in better condition than he had been against the Bills.