Mayfield (right thumb) officially didn't practice Wednesday.

However, head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield will attempt to throw Wednesday afternoon as he progresses in his recovery from a dislocated right thumb, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. It remains unclear if Mayfield will be able to mix into any drills Thursday and/or Friday, but if he does, it'll mark his first on-field activity since initially suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Vikings. In Mayfield's stead, undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels has directed to Buccaneers to a 1-1 record.