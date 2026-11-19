Mayfield (foot/right thumb) officially was limited at Thursday's practice.

Mayfield came out of the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye with a foot injury, which kept him out of drills Wednesday. After resuming on-field work Thursday, he relayed to Scott Smith of the team's official site that he felt good and was "limited," the latter of which has been confirmed. Per NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano, Mayfield also said, "If I feel like [Jalon Daniels] gives us a better chance to win, I have no shame in admitting that." As a result, it appears as if both Mayfield and Daniels have a chance to be under center for Tampa Bay on Sunday at Detroit.