Coach Todd Bowles officially named Mayfield the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for Week 1 on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield winning Tampa Bay's quarterback competition was foreshadowed when he sat out the team's preseason win over the Jets on Saturday despite the absence of John Wolford (neck). The 2018 No. 1 overall pick will get a chance to reignite his career as a starter with wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his clear top targets on offense, beginning with the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Vikings. Now that the Buccaneers' quarterback battle is at an end, it remains to be seen whether the team will opt for Mayfield and the starters to get some reps in during Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens or have them get some rest.