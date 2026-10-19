Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield (thumb) is "supposed to practice" Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Mayfield hasn't logged any practice activity and has missed three consecutive games since dislocating his right thumb in a Sept. 27 loss to the Vikings, but he looks poised to take a meaningful step forward in his recovery process during the upcoming week. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Bowles added that while he's still planning for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make a fourth straight start this coming Sunday against the Panthers, the Buccaneers will evaluate how Mayfield looks with his throwing over the next few days before making any decisions. Shortly after Mayfield was diagnosed with the dislocated thumb, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the veteran signal-caller was facing a loose recovery timeline in the range of 3-to-6 weeks.