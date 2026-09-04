Mayfield logged just one appearance during the Buccaneers' three-game preseason schedule.

Mayfield took the field for preseason Week 2 against the Chiefs on Aug. 22, leading two drives and finishing 2-for-4 passing for 10 yards. Both possessions ended in Riley Dixon punts, but Mayfield wasn't working with any of his top wide receivers or tight ends. WRs Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are dealing with injuries as Week 1 draws closer, so how both fare in practice next week will be key for Mayfield's prospects at Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13.