The Buccaneers are optimistic that Mayfield (ankle) will be able to suit up versus the Panthers on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield managed to gut out his ankle injury during Tampa Bay's loss to the Colts in Week 12, so though his practice reps may be limited leading into Sunday's home matchup against Carolina, there's reason to be optimistic about his chances of playing. He underwent an MRI on Monday, with negative results confirming he avoided any ligament damage. Mayfield has thrown exactly two passing touchdowns in four of his last five appearances, making him a possible streaming option for fantasy purposes against the Panthers' lackluster secondary.