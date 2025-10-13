Mayfield completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 256 yards and two touchdowns while taking three carries for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers.

Mayfield produced a sterling 139.0 passer rating against a 49ers' defense that was helpless after losing LB Fred Warner (ankle) early in the contest. The Buccaneers also suffered a key loss early on when WR Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) exited the game after recording just two receptions. This meant that Mayfield had to finish off the win sans his three top weapons, with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) in street clothes Sunday. The 30-year-old Mayfield overcame expectations and produced his fifth multi-score game through six starts. With the Buccaneers visiting the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 7, it will be important for fantasy managers to note which receivers Mayfield will have at his disposal before making roster decisions.