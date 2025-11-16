Mayfield completed 16 of 28 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding five carries for 39 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Mayfield fought hard in trademark fashion all afternoon, often taking matters into his own hands when an aggressive Bills defense applied pressure. Buffalo's talented secondary did limit Mayfield to his third lowest passing yardage tally of the campaign. Mayfield connected with Sean Tucker for his one touchdown pass from 28 yards out, a play he preceded with a four-yard scoring run early in the second quarter. Mayfield and the Bucs next set their sights on a Week 12 road showdown against the Rams next Sunday night.