Mayfield (ankle/ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's wild-card game against the Eagles.

Mayfield fought through injury to lead the Buccaneers to a 9-0 win at Carolina in Week 18, handling all 65 offense snaps in the process. He then was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate due to ankle and rib issues, which capped his reps both Friday and Saturday. Mayfield's status for Tampa Bay's playoff opener now won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.