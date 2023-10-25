Mayfield (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Buffalo, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After opening Week 8 prep with an absence due to a knee injury, Mayfield was subsequently limited during Tuesday's walk-through session before turning in a full practice Wednesday. Still, as with wide receiver Chris Godwin (neck), Mayfield's status for game day remains up in the air. Expect Mayfield's availability to be clarified about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when Tampa Bay will release its inactive list.