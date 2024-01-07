Mayfield completed 20 of 32 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed five times for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Mayfield averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt while carrying out a game plan that was unsurprisingly conservative against an opponent seemingly incapable of pressing the Buccaneers offensively. The veteran signal-caller gutted out what appeared to be a lower-body injury that occurred on a first-half sack, leading the Buccaneers to the NFC South title while eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career (4,044). Mayfield and the Buccaneers will now await confirmation of their opponent for a home NFC Wild Card Game next weekend.