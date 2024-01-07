Mayfield (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday that Mayfield would be available to start in the final regular-season matchup, though his active status serves as confirmation. The Buccaneers need to beat Carolina to win the NFC South title and clinch a playoff berth. Mayfield enters the matchup having thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his last four games.
