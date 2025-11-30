Mayfield (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After sustaining a low-grade AC joint sprain to his non-throwing shoulder in last Sunday''s 34-7 loss to the Rams, Mayfield sat out the Buccaneers' first practice of the week Wednesday before advancing to limited activity Thursday and then a full session Friday. Though he ultimately took a questionable tag into the weekend, Mayfield was fully expected to start Sunday, and his availability for the matchup with Arizona has now been confirmed. Mayfield will be joined in the Tampa Bay backfield by top running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), who is active for the first time since Week 4.