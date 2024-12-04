Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Mayfield (leg) would have been a full participant in practice even had the team conducted more than a walk-through session, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles mentioned that Mayfield was dealing with right leg soreness following the team's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers in Week 13, and the standout QB was indeed spotted limping in Tampa Bay's locker room. It looks, though, like Mayfield has already recovered from any physical limitations, putting him on track both to practice in full Thursday, and to suit up without restrictions versus the Raiders on Sunday. Mayfield accumulated just 235 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions versus Carolina, but a home matchup against Las Vegas will put him in solid position to bounce back Week 14, health permitting.