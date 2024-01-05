Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Mayfield (ribs) is a "full go" for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers never seemed too worried about Mayfield's availability for the crucial game, and he'll now likely avoid a designation on the final injury report after being listed as a non-participant Wednesday and limited participant Thursday. The supporting cast around him should be healthy, with Bowles saying Friday that the team's other banged-up starters also will play. The Bucs take the NFC South with a win over Carolina on Sunday, while a loss would make the winner of Saints-Falcons the division champ.