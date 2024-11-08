Mayfield (toe) returned to practice Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Held out of practice the previous two days, Mayfield nonetheless is expected to start Sunday against the 49ers. It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers give him a game designation on their final injury report Friday afternoon.
