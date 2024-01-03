Mayfield (ribs) would not have participated if the Buccaneers held practice Wednesday, according to coach Todd Bowles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Tampa Bay has a walk-through scheduled Wednesday, and Mayfield will likely be listed as a non-participant when the Buccaneers release their estimated injury report. Bowles added that Kyle Trask will likely get more reps in practice Thursday in anticipation of a possible absence from Mayfield on Sunday against the Panthers. The Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South crown with a win in Carolina, so Mayfield will do all he can to be available by Sunday, but Bowles seemed less sure about his availability than he did when asked about Mayfield's injury Monday.